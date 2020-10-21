Bills vs Jets Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

In a Week 7 rivalry between the the AFC East’s best and worst, the Buffalo Bills will travel to MetLife Stadium to play the winless New York Jets.



This game may end up being more about the spread for bettors, so let’s go to the experts for their take.

Bills vs Jets Picks Week 7



CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook’s Week 7 NFL odds.



Winner:

CBS Sports: Bills (7)

numberFire: Bills

Sporting News: Bills

Betting Favorite: Bills -13.5



Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Bills (6), Jets (1)

Sporting News: Bills



In what projects as the most lopsided game in Week 7, the Bills are the unanimous pick to win, while only one expert is even willing to pick the Jets to cover a nearly two-touchdown spread.







