Browns vs Bengals Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7
October 23StaffSportsGrid
The Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL season, on Oct. 25.
Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Browns vs Bengals Point Spread
The Browns are 3.5 point road favorites. The Bengals are 3.5 point home underdogs, with -115 odds to cover the spread. Cleveland has -115 odds to cover.
Browns vs Bengals Over/Under
The over/under for the Browns vs Bengals Week 7 matchup is set at 51 total points, with -110 odds on the over and the under.
Browns vs Bengals Moneyline
The Browns vs Bengals moneyline has Cleveland as -188 road favorites, while Cincinnati is the +158 underdog at home.
Browns vs Bengals Betting Trends
– Cleveland is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games. -The total has hit the over in four of Cleveland's last five games. – Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. – The total has hit the over in seven of Cincinnati's last 10 games.
Browns vs Bengals Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: CLE: (-188) | CIN: (+158) Spread: CLE: -3.5 (-105) | CIN: +3.5 (-115) Total: 51 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: CLE: (N/A) | CIN: (N/A) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: CLE: (+3100) | CIN: (+25000)
