Browns vs Bengals Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

The Battle of Ohio heads to Cincinnati in Week 7, as the Cincinnati Bengals get their home rematch against the rival Cleveland Browns.

Both are coming off losses, so let's see which team the industry experts are taking to right the ship.

Browns vs Bengals Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Browns (4), Bengals (3)

numberFire: Browns

Sporting News: Browns

Betting Favorite: Browns -3

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Bengals (5), Browns (2)

Sporting News: Bengals

According to the experts, this could be a close one. Most are taking the Browns to beat Cincy for the second time this season, but the spread picks are almost all on the Bengals keeping the score under a 3-point differential.

