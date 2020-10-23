Buccaneers vs Raiders Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.



Here’s everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Point Spread



The Raiders are 3-point home underdog. The Buccaneers are 3-point home favorite, with -105 odds to cover the spread. Las Vegas has -115 odds to cover.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Over/Under



The over/under for the Buccaneers vs Raiders Week 7 matchup is set at 53.5 total points, with -110 odds on the over and the under.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Moneyline



The Buccaneers vs Raiders moneyline has Tampa Bay as the -154 road favorite, while Las Vegas is the +130 underdog at home.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Betting Trends



– Tampa Bay is 4-1 straight up in its last five games.

– The total has hit the over in 15 of Tampa Bay’s last 20 games.

– The total has hit the over in each of Las Vegas’ last five games.

– Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Odds



All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | LVR: (+130)

Spread: TB: -3 (-105) | LVR: +3 (-115)

Total: 53.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: TB: (75%) | LVR: (25%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: TB: (+1300) | LVR: (+4400)







