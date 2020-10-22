Buccaneers vs Raiders Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Sunday Night Football

In a rematch of the 2003 Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Only this time, Jon Gruden will be coaching for the black and silver.

Let's see what some industry experts are predicting will happen in this one.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Buccaneers (5)

numberFire: Buccaneers

Sporting News: Buccaneers

Betting Favorite: Buccaneers -3

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Buccaneers (5)

Sporting News: Buccaneers

The Raiders are no slouch this season, with a 3-2 record heading into this home game. Even so, not a single expert is willing to pick against Tom Brady and the Bucs after their blowout win over the Green Bay Packers. With a tight 3-point spread, it's all Tampa Bay from the experts here.

