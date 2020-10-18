Buccaneers vs Raiders Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights Week 7 Sunday Night Football

Buccaneers vs Raiders Week 7 Game Info

NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2, 1-2 Away) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Home)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

Coverage: NBC

Buccaneers vs Raiders Spread & Odds

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | LVR: (+120)

Spread: TB: -2.5 (-110) | LVR: +2.5 (-110)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: TB: (N/A) | LVR: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: TB: (+1800) | LVR: (+4400)

Buccaneers vs Raiders Betting Trends

– Tampa Bay is 2-4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

– The total has hit the over in 15 of Tampa Bay's last 19 games.

Buccaneers vs Raiders Stats

– Tampa Bay is averaging 27.8 points per game (PPG) this season (T-No. 11 in the NFL).

– Tampa Bay is surrendering 22.4 PPG this season (No. 8 in the NFL).

– Las Vegas is averaging 30.2 PPG this season (No. 7 in the NFL).

– Las Vegas is surrendering 30.4 PPG this season (T-No. 27 in the NFL).

