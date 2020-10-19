Cardinals vs Cowboys Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 6 Monday Night Football

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: ARI: (-104) | DAL: (-112) Spread: ARI: +1 (-115) | DAL: -1 (-105) Total: 54.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: ARI: (60%) | DAL: (40%) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: ARI: (+5000) | DAL: (+4400)
Cardinals vs Cowboys Expert Prediction & Pick
All NFL predictions & expert picks are according to Sporting News. Winner: Cowboys Spread Pick: Cowboys
Cardinals vs Cowboys Betting Trends
– Arizona is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against Dallas. – The total has hit the under in four of Arizona's last six games. – Dallas is 1-5 ATS in its last six games. – The total has hit the over in four of Dallas' last five games.
Cardinals vs Cowboys Stats
– Arizona is averaging 25.6 points per game (PPG) this season. (No. 16 in the NFL) – Arizona is surrendering 20.4 PPG this season (No. 5 in the NFL). – Dallas is averaging 32.6 PPG this season (No. 3 in the NFL). – Dallas is surrendering 36.0 PPG this season (No. 32 in the NFL).
