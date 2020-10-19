Cardinals vs Cowboys Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 6 Monday Night Football

Cardinals vs Cowboys Game Info

NFL Week 6 Game

Arizona Cardinals (3-2, 2-1 Away) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 2-1 Home)

Date: Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

Coverage: ESPN

Cardinals vs Cowboys Spread & Odds

Moneyline: ARI: (-104) | DAL: (-112)

Spread: ARI: +1 (-115) | DAL: -1 (-105)

Total: 54.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: ARI: (60%) | DAL: (40%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: ARI: (+5000) | DAL: (+4400)

Cardinals vs Cowboys Expert Prediction & Pick

Winner: Cowboys

Spread Pick: Cowboys

Cardinals vs Cowboys Betting Trends

– Arizona is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against Dallas.

– The total has hit the under in four of Arizona's last six games.

– Dallas is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

– The total has hit the over in four of Dallas' last five games.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Stats

– Arizona is averaging 25.6 points per game (PPG) this season. (No. 16 in the NFL)

– Arizona is surrendering 20.4 PPG this season (No. 5 in the NFL).

– Dallas is averaging 32.6 PPG this season (No. 3 in the NFL).

– Dallas is surrendering 36.0 PPG this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

