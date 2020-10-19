Chiefs vs Bills Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 6 Monday Night Football Game
October 19StaffSportsGrid
Chiefs vs Bills Game Info
NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, 2-0 Away) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-1, 2-0 Home) Date: Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 Time: 5 p.m. EST Venue: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, NY Coverage: FOX
Chiefs vs Bills Spread & Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: KC: (-250) | BUF: (+205) Spread: KC: -5.5 (-110) | BUF: +5.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 – Over: (-120) | Under: (+100) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: KC: (84%) | BUF: (16%) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: KC: (+430) | BUF: (+1700)
Chiefs vs Bills Expert Prediction & Pick
Expert predictions and picks for Week 6 from Sporting News. Winner: Chiefs Spread Picks: Chiefs
Chiefs vs Bills Betting Trends
– Kansas City is 12-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 14 games. – The total has hit the under in four of Kansas City's last six games. – Buffalo is 4-1 straight up in its last five games. – The total has hit the under in four of Buffalo's last six home games.
Chiefs vs Bills Stats
– Kansas City averages 29.8 points per game (PPG) this season (T-No. 8 in the NFL). – Kansas City surrenders 22.0 PPG this season (No. 7 in the NFL). – Buffalo averages 27.8 PPG this season (T-No. 11 in the NFL). – Buffalo surrenders 28.4 PPG this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL).
