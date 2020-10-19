Chiefs vs Bills Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 6 Monday Night Football Game

Chiefs vs Bills Game Info

NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, 2-0 Away) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-1, 2-0 Home)

Date: Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. EST

Venue: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Coverage: FOX

Chiefs vs Bills Spread & Odds

Moneyline: KC: (-250) | BUF: (+205)

Spread: KC: -5.5 (-110) | BUF: +5.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 – Over: (-120) | Under: (+100)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: KC: (84%) | BUF: (16%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: KC: (+430) | BUF: (+1700)

Chiefs vs Bills Expert Prediction & Pick

Expert predictions and picks for Week 6 from Sporting News.

Winner: Chiefs

Spread Picks: Chiefs

Chiefs vs Bills Betting Trends

– Kansas City is 12-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 14 games.

– The total has hit the under in four of Kansas City's last six games.

– Buffalo is 4-1 straight up in its last five games.

– The total has hit the under in four of Buffalo's last six home games.

Chiefs vs Bills Stats

– Kansas City averages 29.8 points per game (PPG) this season (T-No. 8 in the NFL).

– Kansas City surrenders 22.0 PPG this season (No. 7 in the NFL).

– Buffalo averages 27.8 PPG this season (T-No. 11 in the NFL).

– Buffalo surrenders 28.4 PPG this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL).

