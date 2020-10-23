Chiefs vs Broncos Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The Denver Broncos will host the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High, during Week 7 of the NFL season.

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Broncos Point Spread

The Broncos are 9.5-point home underdogs. The Chiefs are 9.5-point road favorites, with -114 odds to cover the spread. Denver has -106 odds to cover.

Chiefs vs Broncos Over/Under

The over/under for the Chiefs vs Broncos Week 7 matchup is set at 45.5 total points, with even -110 odds on both sides. Notably, the potential for snow could have a huge impact on the total in this one.

Chiefs vs Broncos Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Broncos moneyline has Denver as +360 home underdogs, while Kansas City is the -460 favorite on the road.

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Trends

– The total has hit the under in four of Kansas City's last five games.

– Kansas City is 13-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 15 games.

– Denver is 4-1 ATS in its five games this season.

– Denver is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against Kansas City.

Chiefs vs Broncos Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-460) | DEN: (+360)

Spread: KC: -9.5 (-114) | DEN: +9.5 (-106)

Total: 45.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: KC: (68%) | DEN: (32%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: KC: (+390) | DEN: (+18000)

Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.