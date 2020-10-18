Chiefs vs Broncos Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 7 NFL Game
October 18StaffSportsGrid
Chiefs vs Broncos Week 7 Game Info
NFL Week 7 Game Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, 2-0 Away) vs. Denver Broncos (1-3, 0-2 Home) Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 Time: 4:25 p.m. EST Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO Coverage: CBS
Chiefs vs Broncos Spread & Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: KC: (-460) | DEN: (+360) Spread: KC: -9.5 (-110) | DEN: +9.5 (-110) Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: KC: (N/A) | DEN: (N/A) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: KC: (+430) | DEN: (+20000)
Chiefs vs Broncos Expert Prediction & Pick
All NFL predictions & expert picks are from Sporting News. Week 7 NFL picks will be updated when available.
Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Trends
– The total has hit the under in three of Kansas City's last nine road games. – Kansas City is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine road games. – Denver is 3-1 ATS in its four games this season. – Denver is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.
Chiefs vs Broncos Stats
– Kansas City averaged 29.8 points per game (PPG) last season (T-No. 8 in the NFL). – Kansas City surrendered 22.0 PPG last season (No. 7 in the NFL). – Denver averaged 20.5 PPG last season (No. 28 in the NFL). – Denver surrendered 24.5 PPG last season (No. 14 in the NFL).
