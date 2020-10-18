Chiefs vs Broncos Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 7 NFL Game

Chiefs vs Broncos Week 7 Game Info

NFL Week 7 Game

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, 2-0 Away) vs. Denver Broncos (1-3, 0-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

Coverage: CBS

Chiefs vs Broncos Spread & Odds

Moneyline: KC: (-460) | DEN: (+360)

Spread: KC: -9.5 (-110) | DEN: +9.5 (-110)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: KC: (N/A) | DEN: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: KC: (+430) | DEN: (+20000)

Chiefs vs Broncos Expert Prediction & Pick

All NFL predictions & expert picks are from Sporting News.

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Trends

– The total has hit the under in three of Kansas City's last nine road games.

– Kansas City is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine road games.

– Denver is 3-1 ATS in its four games this season.

– Denver is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Chiefs vs Broncos Stats

– Kansas City averaged 29.8 points per game (PPG) last season (T-No. 8 in the NFL).

– Kansas City surrendered 22.0 PPG last season (No. 7 in the NFL).

– Denver averaged 20.5 PPG last season (No. 28 in the NFL).

– Denver surrendered 24.5 PPG last season (No. 14 in the NFL).

