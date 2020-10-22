Cowboys vs Washington Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

The NFC East has been the division that nobody wants to win in 2020. Being that the favored Dallas Cowboys have lost Dak Prescott for the season, and the other three competitors have their own problems, it's truly anybody's race to win.

That makes this Week 7 faceoff between the Cowboys and Washington Football Team even more important, especially since it's in Washington. Let's go to the experts for their picks.

Cowboys vs Washington Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Cowboys (3), Washington (2)

numberFire: Washington

Sporting News: Cowboys

Betting Favorite: Washington -1

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Cowboys (3), Washington (2)

Sporting News: Cowboys

This is basically a pick 'em between two bruised and battered NFC East rivals. The Cowboys opened as road favorites, but the line has actually flip-flopped since, giving a point to Washington at home. The expert picks, however, remain almost dead even.

