Cowboys vs Washington Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction and Betting Insights for Week 7 NFL Game
October 19StaffSportsGrid
Cowboys vs Washington Game Info
NFL Week 7 Game Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 0-2 Away) vs. Washington Football Team (1-4, 1-2 Home) Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 Time: 1 p.m. EST Venue: FedExField – Landover, MD Coverage: FOX
Cowboys vs Washington Spread & Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: DAL: (-188) | WAS: (+158) Spread: DAL: -3.5 (-115) | WAS: +3.5 (-105) Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: DAL: (N/A) | WAS: (N/A) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: DAL: (+4400) | WAS: (+25000)
Cowboys vs Washington Expert Predictions & Pick
All Cowboys vs Washington expert predictions and picks will be updated when made available.
Cowboys vs Washington Betting Trends
– Dallas is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) this season. – The total has hit the over in four of Dallas' five games this season. – Washington is 2-1 ATS at home this season. – The total has hit the over in three of Washington's five games this season.
Cowboys vs Washington Stats
– Dallas is averaging 32.6 PPG this season (No. 3 in the NFL). – Dallas is surrendering 36.0 PPG this season (No. 32 in the NFL). – Washington is averaging 17.8 PPG this season (No. 30 in the NFL). – Washington is surrendering 28.4 PPG this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL).
