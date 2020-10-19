Cowboys vs Washington Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction and Betting Insights for Week 7 NFL Game

Cowboys vs Washington Game Info

NFL Week 7 Game

Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 0-2 Away) vs. Washington Football Team (1-4, 1-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExField – Landover, MD

Coverage: FOX

Cowboys vs Washington Spread & Odds

Moneyline: DAL: (-188) | WAS: (+158)

Spread: DAL: -3.5 (-115) | WAS: +3.5 (-105)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: DAL: (N/A) | WAS: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: DAL: (+4400) | WAS: (+25000)

Cowboys vs Washington Expert Predictions & Pick

Cowboys vs Washington Betting Trends

– Dallas is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) this season.

– The total has hit the over in four of Dallas' five games this season.

– Washington is 2-1 ATS at home this season.

– The total has hit the over in three of Washington's five games this season.

Cowboys vs Washington Stats

– Dallas is averaging 32.6 PPG this season (No. 3 in the NFL).

– Dallas is surrendering 36.0 PPG this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

– Washington is averaging 17.8 PPG this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

– Washington is surrendering 28.4 PPG this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL).

