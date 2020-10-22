Giants vs Eagles Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Thursday Night Football

The injury-ravaged Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will play on Thursday Night Football in Philadelphia, and it's truly anyone's game to win. The Eagles are -230 on the moneyline and the Giants are +190 on FanDuel Sportsbook. O the spread, the Eagles are favored by 4.5 points.

Let's see what some industry experts are predicting will happen in this one.

Giants vs Eagles Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Eagles (4), Giants (1)

numberFire: Eagles

Sporting News: Eagles

Betting Favorite: Eagles -4.5

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Eagles (4), Giants (1)

Sporting News: Giants

It looks like the experts are siding with the home favorites, aside from CBS Sports' John Breech. Most writers even have the Eagles covering on Thursday night, other than the aforementioned Breech and Vinnie Iyer.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.