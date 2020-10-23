Jaguars vs Chargers Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7
October 23StaffSportsGrid
The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL Season, on Oct. 25.
Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs Chargers Point Spread
The Jaguars are 7.5-point road underdogs. The Chargers are 7.5-point home favorites, with -105 odds to cover the spread. Jacksonville has -115 odds to cover.
Jaguars vs Chargers Over/Under
The over/under for the Jaguars vs Chargers Week 7 matchup is set at 49 total points, with even -110 odds on both sides.
Jaguars vs Chargers Moneyline
The Jaguars vs Chargers moneyline has Jacksonville as +290 road underdog, while Los Angeles is the -360 favorite at home.
Jaguars vs Chargers Betting Trends
– Jacksonville is 4-9 against the spread (ATS) in its last 13 games. – The total has hit the over in nine of Jacksonville's last 11 games against the Chargers. – The Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against Jacksonville. – The total has hit the under in eight of the Chargers' last nine home games.
Jaguars vs Chargers Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: JAX: (+290) | LAC: (-360) Spread: JAX: +7.5 (-115) | LAC: -7.5 (-105) Total: 49 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: JAX: (33%) | LAC: (67%) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: JAX: (+100000) | LAC: (+15000)
