Jaguars vs Chargers Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL Season, on Oct. 25.

Jaguars vs Chargers Point Spread

The Jaguars are 7.5-point road underdogs. The Chargers are 7.5-point home favorites, with -105 odds to cover the spread. Jacksonville has -115 odds to cover.

Jaguars vs Chargers Over/Under

The over/under for the Jaguars vs Chargers Week 7 matchup is set at 49 total points, with even -110 odds on both sides.

Jaguars vs Chargers Moneyline

The Jaguars vs Chargers moneyline has Jacksonville as +290 road underdog, while Los Angeles is the -360 favorite at home.

Jaguars vs Chargers Betting Trends

– Jacksonville is 4-9 against the spread (ATS) in its last 13 games.

– The total has hit the over in nine of Jacksonville's last 11 games against the Chargers.

– The Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against Jacksonville.

– The total has hit the under in eight of the Chargers' last nine home games.

Jaguars vs Chargers Odds

Moneyline: JAX: (+290) | LAC: (-360)

Spread: JAX: +7.5 (-115) | LAC: -7.5 (-105)

Total: 49 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: JAX: (33%) | LAC: (67%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: JAX: (+100000) | LAC: (+15000)

