Jaguars vs Chargers Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will fly out to California for a road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

In a young quarterback battle of Justin Herbert versus Gardner Minshew, let's check out what the experts are predicting for this one.

Jaguars vs Chargers Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Chargers (5)

numberFire: Chargers

Sporting News: Chargers

Betting Favorite: Chargers -7.5

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Chargers (4), Jaguars (1)

Sporting News: Chargers

Any hype that Gardner Minshew's Jags once had has been extinguished, and the experts agree that this trend will continue on Sunday as only one expert picked Jacksonville to cover. None have them winning.

