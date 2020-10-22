Lions vs Falcons Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

One week after firing Dan Quinn, the Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season. Now they come home to try and make it two straight as they play a Detroit Lions team that also has a head coach in Matt Patricia on the hot seat.



Let’s find out who the experts are going with for Lions at Falcons in Week 7.

Lions vs Falcons Picks Week 7



CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook’s Week 7 NFL odds.



Winner:

CBS Sports: Falcons (3), Lions (2)

numberFire: Falcons

Sporting News: Falcons

Betting Favorite: Falcons -2



Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Falcons (3), Lions (2)

Sporting News: Falcons



Despite the records slightly favoring the Lions through six weeks, most of the experts are going with the Falcons to win at home, which would even up both of these teams at two wins.







