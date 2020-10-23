Packers vs Texans Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The Green Bay Packers take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL season, on Oct. 25.

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Texans Point Spread

The Packers are 3.5-point road favorites. The Texans are 3.5-point home underdogs, with -110 odds for both to cover the spread.

Packers vs Texans Over/Under

The over/under for the Packers vs Texans Week 7 matchup is set at 56 total points, with -110 odds on the over and the under.

Packers vs Texans Moneyline

The Packers vs Texans moneyline has Green Bay as -205 road favorites, while Houston is the +172 underdog at home.

Packers vs Texans Betting Trends

– Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

– The total has hit the over in five of Green Bay's last seven games.

– Houston is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.

– The total has hit the over in five of Houston's last seven games.

Packers vs Texans Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GB: (-205) | HOU: (+172)

Spread: GB: -3.5 (-110) | HOU: +3.5 (-110)

Total: 56 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: GB: (N/A) | HOU: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: GB: (+950) | HOU: (+12000)

