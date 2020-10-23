Panthers vs Saints Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 7 of the NFL season, on Oct. 25.

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game.

Panthers vs Saints Point Spread

The Panthers are 7-point road underdogs. The Saints are 7-point home favorites, with -115 odds to cover the spread. Carolina has -105 odds to cover.

Panthers vs Saints Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers vs Saints Week 7 matchup is set at 51 total points, with even -110 odds on both sides.

Panthers vs Saints Moneyline

The Panthers vs Saints moneyline has Carolina as +260 road underdogs, while New Orleans is the -320 favorite at home.

Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends

– Carolina is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against New Orleans.

– Carolina is 1-6 straight up in its last seven games against New Orleans.

– New Orleans is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

– The total has hit the over in each of New Orleans' last five games.

Panthers vs Saints Odds

Moneyline: CAR: (+260) | NO: (-320)

Spread: CAR: +7 (-105) | NO: -7 (-115)

Total: 51 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: CAR: (75%) | NO: (25%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: CAR: (+9000) | NO: (+1300)

