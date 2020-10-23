Panthers vs Saints Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Saints Point Spread
The Panthers are 7-point road underdogs. The Saints are 7-point home favorites, with -115 odds to cover the spread. Carolina has -105 odds to cover.
Panthers vs Saints Over/Under
The over/under for the Panthers vs Saints Week 7 matchup is set at 51 total points, with even -110 odds on both sides.
Panthers vs Saints Moneyline
The Panthers vs Saints moneyline has Carolina as +260 road underdogs, while New Orleans is the -320 favorite at home.
Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends
– Carolina is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against New Orleans. – Carolina is 1-6 straight up in its last seven games against New Orleans. – New Orleans is 2-4 ATS in its last six games. – The total has hit the over in each of New Orleans' last five games.
Panthers vs Saints Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: CAR: (+260) | NO: (-320) Spread: CAR: +7 (-105) | NO: -7 (-115) Total: 51 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: CAR: (75%) | NO: (25%) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: CAR: (+9000) | NO: (+1300)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.