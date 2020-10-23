Seahawks vs Cardinals Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium during on the Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Seahawks are 3.5-point road favorites. The Cardinals are 3.5-point home underdogs, with -114 odds to cover the spread. Seattle has -106 odds to cover.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for this one has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Seahawks vs Cardinals moneyline has Seattle as -186 road favorites, while Arizona is the +156 underdog at home.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

– Seattle is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in five games this season.

– The total has hit the over in four of Seattle's last six games.

– Arizona is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine games.

– The total has hit the under in four of Arizona's last five home games.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Odds

Moneyline: SEA: (-186) | ARI: (+156)

Spread: SEA: -3.5 (-106) | ARI: +3.5 (+114)

Total: 55.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: SEA: (76%) | ARI: (24%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: SEA: (+800) | ARI: (+3900)

