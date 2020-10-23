Seahawks vs Cardinals Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game onFanDuel Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs Cardinals Point Spread
The Seahawks are 3.5-point road favorites. The Cardinals are 3.5-point home underdogs, with -114 odds to cover the spread. Seattle has -106 odds to cover.
Seahawks vs Cardinals Over/Under
The over/under for this one has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Seahawks vs Cardinals Moneyline
The Seahawks vs Cardinals moneyline has Seattle as -186 road favorites, while Arizona is the +156 underdog at home.
Seahawks vs Cardinals Betting Trends
– Seattle is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in five games this season. – The total has hit the over in four of Seattle's last six games. – Arizona is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine games. – The total has hit the under in four of Arizona's last five home games.
