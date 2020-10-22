Seahawks vs Cardinals Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

NFL MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (5-0) head into Week 7 rested off of their bye and host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardianls (4-2) in an NFC West division battle. The Seahawks look to remain undefeated and are currently 3.5-point road favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let's see what the experts are predicting to happen in this Week 7 Seahawks-Cardinals showdown.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Seahawks (7), Cardinals (1)

numberFire: Seahawks

Sporting News: Seahawks

Betting Favorite: Seahawks -3.5

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Seahawks (6), Cardinals (2)

Sporting News: Seahawks

The experts and analysts do not expect the Seahawks to run into any trouble this week as they almost unanimously picked them to remain undefeated on the season. While a few experts predict the Cardinals to keep the score within a field goal, only one expert picked them to win outright.

