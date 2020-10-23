Steelers vs Titans Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL season, on Oct. 25.

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers vs Titans Point Spread

The Steelers are 1.5-point road favorites. The Titans are 1.5-point home underdogs, with +100 odds to cover the spread. Pittsburgh has -120 odds to cover.

Steelers vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for the Steelers vs Titans Week 7 matchup is set at 52.5 total points, with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Steelers vs Titans Moneyline

The Steelers vs Titans moneyline has Pittsburgh as -134 road favorites, while Tennessee is the +114 underdog at home.

Steelers vs Titans Betting Trends

– Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

– The total has hit the under in nine of Pittsburgh's last 13 games.

– Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

– The total has hit the over in each of Tennessee's last five games.

Steelers vs Titans Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-134) | TEN: (+114)

Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-120) | TEN: -1.5 (+100)

Total: 52.5 — Over: (+100) | Under: (-120)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: PIT: (N/A) | TEN: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: PIT: (+1300) | TEN: (+1900)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!