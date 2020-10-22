Steelers vs Titans Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game
October 22StaffSportsGrid
It's a battle between the only undefeated teams in the AFC as the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) travel to take on the Tennessee Titans (5-0) in Week 7 NFL action. The Titans are currently 1.5-point home favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in what is expected to be a very close game.
Against the Spread: CBS Sports: Steelers (6), Titans (2) Sporting News: Steelers
As expected, the experts and analysts are pretty split on who they see coming out victorious in this exciting AFC matchup. No matter what, this game is shaping up to be a good one as one team will improve to 6-0 and remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the other will fall to 5-1 and suffer its first loss of the season.
Larry Rupp is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Larry Rupp also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username phillyfan424. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.
