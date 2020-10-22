Steelers vs Titans Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

It's a battle between the only undefeated teams in the AFC as the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) travel to take on the Tennessee Titans (5-0) in Week 7 NFL action. The Titans are currently 1.5-point home favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in what is expected to be a very close game.

Let's see what the experts are predicting to happen in this Week 7 Steelers-Titans showdown.

Steelers vs Titans Picks Week 7

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 7 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Steelers (5), Titans (3)

numberFire: Titans

Sporting News: Steelers

Betting Favorite: Titans -1.5

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Steelers (6), Titans (2)

Sporting News: Steelers

As expected, the experts and analysts are pretty split on who they see coming out victorious in this exciting AFC matchup. No matter what, this game is shaping up to be a good one as one team will improve to 6-0 and remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the other will fall to 5-1 and suffer its first loss of the season.

