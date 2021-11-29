NHL Betting Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames

There are just four games for NHL betting on Monday night, and three of them are absolute snoozers, but at 9 pm ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins head out west to Calgary to take on the Flames.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins +122 | Flames -146

Spread: Penguins +1.5 (-215) | -1.5 (+172)

Total: Over 5.5 (+100) | Under 5.5 (-122)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

It has been a bit of a crazy week for the team with the penguin across their chest. Today the big news was that ownership had sold the franchise.

Pending approval from the NHL, there is a new boss Pittsburgh. The Fenway Sports Group has reportedly agreed to terms to buy the team. No financial numbers have been released yet. Fenway Sports Group also owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool, and Roush Fenway Racing.

With the big news out the way, we can focus on tonight’s game and what to expect.

It is a tough assignment trying to tell you what will happen tonight. These teams’ goalies have been incredible this season, not to mention the fantastic firepower they have on offense.

On the one hand, we don’t think anyone would be surprised to see seven or eight total goals tonight, but on the other hand, a low-scoring game wouldn’t shock anyone.

You might as well flip a coin on this one, but we like the idea of a low-scoring game in Calgary tonight for just one reason, the starting goalies.

Tristan Jarry and Jacob Markstrom have been arguably the two best goalies in all of hockey this season. Both enter with GAA under two and SV% above .935. It’s flat-out ridiculous.

Historically, these two teams play low-scoring games, hitting the under three consecutive times they have matched up, and that’s when they didn’t have the hottest two goalies in the NHL.

Jarry has three shutouts in his past four starts, and while we don’t think he will collect another one tonight, we believe he will stay hot and grab a win in a low-scoring game.

The Picks: Penguins Moneyline (+122), Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-122)