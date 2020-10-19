Arsenal vs Leicester Odds, Prediction, Lines, Spread, Date, Stream & How to Watch Premier League Match

Arsenal vs Leicester Match Info



2020-21 English Premier League Soccer – EPL Matchweek 6

Arsenal (3-0-2, 9 points) vs. Leicester City (3-0-2, 9 points)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

Start Time: 3:15 p.m. EST

Venue: King Power Stadium — Filbert Way, Leicester

Stream Coverage: ​Peacock

Arsenal vs Leicester Spread & Odds



Moneyline: ARS: (-115) | LEI: (+300) | DRAW: (+270)

Spread: ARS: -1 (+240) | LEI: +1 (-110)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-144) | Under: (+118)

Team to Score the First Goal: ARS: (-170) | LEI: (+140) I NO GOALS: (+1300)

Arsenal vs Leicester Expert Prediction & Pick



All EPL expert picks and predictions are according to FiveThirtyEight projections.

Outcome: Arsenal Wins

Percentages: Arsenal (43%) | Leicester (31%) | Draw (26%)

Arsenal vs Leicester Betting Trends & Stats



– Arsenal sits in a tie for 4th place on the 2020-21 Premier League table with a 3-0-2 record and a plus-2 goal differential.

– Leicester sits in a tie for 4th place on the 2020-21 Premier League table with a 3-0-2 record and a plus-4 goal differential.

– Arsenal is 3-0-2 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

– Leicester is 3-0-2 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

– Arsenal is 5-2-3 (W-D-L) in its last 10 matches against Leicester.







