Manchester United vs Chelsea Odds, Prediction, Line, Spread, Date, Start Time, EPL Stream & How to Watch

Manchester U vs Chelsea Match Info, Location & Start Time

2020-21 English Premier League Soccer

Manchester United (2-0-2, 6 points) vs. Chelsea (2-2-1, 8 points)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Start Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester, England

TV Coverage: ​NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) [United States]

Stream: NBCSN.com

Manchester U vs Chelsea Spread & Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MAN: (+155) | CHE: (+160) | DRAW: (+260)

Spread: MAN: -1 (+410) | CHE: +1 (-195)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-150) | Under: (+124)

Team to Score the First Goal: MAN: (-115) | CHE: (-105) I NO GOALS: (+1300)

EPL Table

This is how the Premier League table looks after another eventful weekend, with two more games to be played this evening. ? Everton stay top ⬆️ Man City move into the top half ⬇️ Burnley go bottom, albeit with two games in hand pic.twitter.com/Rvky0HmdSj — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) October 19, 2020

Manchester U vs Chelsea Prediction & Expert Picks

All EPL expert picks and predictions are according to FiveThirtyEight projections.

Outcome: Manchester United Wins

Percentages: Manchester United (41%) | Chelsea (36%) | Draw (23%)

Manchester U vs Chelsea Betting Trends & Stats

– Manchester United sits tied for 14th place in the 2020-21 Premier League table with a 2-0-2 (W-D-L) record and 6 points.

– Chelsea sits tied for sixth place in the 2020-21 Premier League table with a 2-2-1 (W-D-L) record and 8 points.

– Manchester United defeated Chelsea, 2-0, in the most recent meeting between these two on Feb. 17, 2020.

– Manchester United is 3-0-2 in its last five head-to-head meetings with Chelsea.

– Manchester United is 2-0-2 in its five Premier League matchups this season.

– Chelsea is 2-2-1 in its five Premier League matchups this season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!