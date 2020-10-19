Manchester United vs Chelsea Odds, Prediction, Line, Spread, Date, Start Time, EPL Stream & How to Watch
October 19StaffSportsGrid
Manchester U vs Chelsea Match Info, Location & Start Time
2020-21 English Premier League Soccer Manchester United (2-0-2, 6 points) vs. Chelsea (2-2-1, 8 points) Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Start Time: 12:30 p.m. EST Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester, England TV Coverage: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) [United States] Stream: NBCSN.com
Manchester U vs Chelsea Spread & Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: MAN: (+155) | CHE: (+160) | DRAW: (+260) Spread: MAN: -1 (+410) | CHE: +1 (-195) Total: 2.5 – Over: (-150) | Under: (+124) Team to Score the First Goal: MAN: (-115) | CHE: (-105) I NO GOALS: (+1300)
EPL Table
Manchester U vs Chelsea Prediction & Expert Picks
All EPL expert picks and predictions are according to FiveThirtyEight projections. Outcome: Manchester United Wins Percentages: Manchester United (41%) | Chelsea (36%) | Draw (23%)
Manchester U vs Chelsea Betting Trends & Stats
– Manchester United sits tied for 14th place in the 2020-21 Premier League table with a 2-0-2 (W-D-L) record and 6 points. – Chelsea sits tied for sixth place in the 2020-21 Premier League table with a 2-2-1 (W-D-L) record and 8 points. – Manchester United defeated Chelsea, 2-0, in the most recent meeting between these two on Feb. 17, 2020. – Manchester United is 3-0-2 in its last five head-to-head meetings with Chelsea. – Manchester United is 2-0-2 in its five Premier League matchups this season. – Chelsea is 2-2-1 in its five Premier League matchups this season.
