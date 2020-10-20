Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254
October 20StaffSportsGrid
Malkoun vs Hawes Fight Info, Date & Time
UFC 254 Middleweight Bout Jacob Malkoun (4-0-0, 2 KOs 0 Submissions) vs. Phil "Megatron" Hawes (8-2-0, 6 KOs, 2 Submissions) Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Fight Time: This will be the third fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST. Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE Stream: ESPN+
Malkoun vs Hawes Odds & Betting Info
All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: – Jacob Malkoun (+220) – Phil Hawes (-280) Method of Victory: – Malkoun by KO/TKO: (+500) – Malkoun by Points : (+600) – Malkoun by Submission: (+1400) – Hawes by KO/TKO: (+105) – Hawes by Points : (+340) – Hawes by Submission: (+1000)
– Jacob Malkoun defeated Sebastian Temesi, by unanimous decision, in his most recent bout on Oct. 3, 2019. – Phil Hawes defeated Khadzhi Bestaev, by TKO, in his most recent bout on Sept. 8, 2020. – Hawes averages 3.47 significant strikes landed per minute with a 47 percent accuracy rate. – Hawes averages 1.74 takedowns landed per 15 minutes.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.