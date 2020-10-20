Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254

Malkoun vs Hawes Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 254 Middleweight Bout

Jacob Malkoun (4-0-0, 2 KOs 0 Submissions) vs. Phil "Megatron" Hawes (8-2-0, 6 KOs, 2 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Fight Time: This will be the third fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST.

Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Stream: ESPN+

Malkoun vs Hawes Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

– Jacob Malkoun (+220)

– Phil Hawes (-280)

Method of Victory:

– Malkoun by KO/TKO: (+500)

– Malkoun by Points : (+600)

– Malkoun by Submission: (+1400)

– Hawes by KO/TKO: (+105)

– Hawes by Points : (+340)

– Hawes by Submission: (+1000)

Malkoun vs Hawes Prediction

UFC 254 Malkoun-Hawes prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Phil Hawes

Method of Victory: KO/TKO

Malkoun vs Hawes Betting Trends & Stats

– Jacob Malkoun defeated Sebastian Temesi, by unanimous decision, in his most recent bout on Oct. 3, 2019.

– Phil Hawes defeated Khadzhi Bestaev, by TKO, in his most recent bout on Sept. 8, 2020.

– Hawes averages 3.47 significant strikes landed per minute with a 47 percent accuracy rate.

– Hawes averages 1.74 takedowns landed per 15 minutes.

