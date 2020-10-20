Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights for UFC 254

Alvarez vs Yakovlev Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC Preliminary Lightweight Bout

Joel "El Fenomeno" Alvarez (17-2-0, 2 KOs, 15 Submissions) vs. Alexander "Russian Thunder" Yakovlev (25-10-1, 9 KOs, 9 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Fight Time: This will be the first fight of the early preliminary card, which begins at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Stream: ESPN2/ESPN+

Alvarez vs Yakovlev Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 253 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

– Joel Alvarez (-162)

– Alexander Yakovlev (+132)

– Draw (+5000)

Method of Victory:

– Alvarez by KO/TKO (+750)

– Alvarez by Points (+380)

– Alvarez by Submission (+190)

– Yakovlev by KO/TKO (+600)

– Yakovlev by Points (+310)

– Yakovlev by Submission (+750)

Alvarez vs Yakovlev Prediction

UFC 254 Alvarez-Yakovlev prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Joel Alvarez

Method of Victory: Submission

Alvarez vs Yakovlev Betting Trends and Stats

– Joel Alvarez defeated Joseph Duffy, by submission, in his most recent bout on July 18, 2020.

– Alexander Yakovlev lost to Roosevelt Roberts, by unanimous decision, in his most recent bout on Nov. 9, 2019.

– Alvarez averages 3.03 significant strikes landed per minute with a 36 percent accuracy rate.

– Yakovlev averages 1.79 significant strikes landed per minute with a 47 percent accuracy rate.

– Alvarez averages 3.67 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 53 percent defense rate.

– Yakovlev averages 2.44 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 58 percent defense rate.

– Alvarez has won by submission in 15 out of his 17 victories.

– Yakovlev has a 72 percent takedown defense rate.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.