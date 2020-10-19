Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254 Main Event

Khabib vs Gaethje Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 254 — Lightweight Championship Main Event

Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov (28-0-0, 8 KOs 10 Submissions) vs. Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje (22-2-0, 19 KOs, 1 Submission)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Fight Time: This will be the last fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST.

Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Stream: ESPN+

Khabib vs Gaethje Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

– Khabib Nurmagomedov (-340)

– Justin Gaethje (+260)

Method of Victory:

– Khabib by KO/TKO: (+380)

– Khabib by Points : (+240)

– Khabib by Submission: (+195)

– Gaethje by KO/TKO: (+360)

– Gaethje by Points : (+1200)

– Gaethje by Submission: (+2600)

Khabib vs Gaethje Prediction

UFC 254 Khabib-Gaethje prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Method of Victory: Submission

Khabib vs Gaethje Betting Trends & Stats

– Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier, by submission, in his most recent bout on Sept. 7, 2019.

– Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson, by TKO, in his most recent bout on May 9, 2020.

– Khabib averages 4.11 significant strikes landed per minute with a 49% accuracy rate.

– Gaethje averages 7.74 significant strikes landed per minute with a 59% accuracy rate.

– Khabib averages 1.65 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 67% defense rate.

– Gaethje averages 8.37 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 54% defense rate.

– Khabib averages 5.35 takedowns landed per 15 minutes with a 44% accuracy rate.

– Gaethje has an 80% takedown defense rate.

