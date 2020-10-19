Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254 Main Event
October 19StaffSportsGrid
Khabib vs Gaethje Fight Info, Date & Time
UFC 254 — Lightweight Championship Main Event Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov (28-0-0, 8 KOs 10 Submissions) vs. Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje (22-2-0, 19 KOs, 1 Submission) Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Fight Time: This will be the last fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST. Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE Stream: ESPN+
Khabib vs Gaethje Odds & Betting Info
All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: – Khabib Nurmagomedov (-340) – Justin Gaethje (+260)
Method of Victory: – Khabib by KO/TKO: (+380) – Khabib by Points : (+240) – Khabib by Submission: (+195) – Gaethje by KO/TKO: (+360) – Gaethje by Points : (+1200) – Gaethje by Submission: (+2600)
– Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier, by submission, in his most recent bout on Sept. 7, 2019. – Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson, by TKO, in his most recent bout on May 9, 2020. – Khabib averages 4.11 significant strikes landed per minute with a 49% accuracy rate. – Gaethje averages 7.74 significant strikes landed per minute with a 59% accuracy rate. – Khabib averages 1.65 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 67% defense rate. – Gaethje averages 8.37 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 54% defense rate. – Khabib averages 5.35 takedowns landed per 15 minutes with a 44% accuracy rate. – Gaethje has an 80% takedown defense rate.
