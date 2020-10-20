Lauren Murphy vs Lillya Shakirova Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254

Murphy vs Shakirova Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 254 Flyweight Bout

Lauren "Lucky" Murphy (13-4-0, 8 KOs 0 Submissions) vs. Lillya Shakirova (8-1-0, 3 KOs, 1 Submission)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Fight Time: This will be the second fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST.

Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Stream: ESPN+

Murphy vs Shakirova Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

– Lauren Murphy (-280)

– Lillya Shakirova (+220)

Method of Victory:

– Murphy by KO/TKO: (+600)

– Murphy by Points : (-160)

– Murphy by Submission: (+1800)

– Shakirova by KO/TKO: (+950)

– Shakirova by Points : (+420)

– Shakirova by Submission: (+1600)

Murphy vs Shakirova Prediction

UFC 254 Murphy-Shakirova prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Lauren Murphy

Method of Victory: Decision

Murphy vs Shakirova Betting Trends & Stats

– Lauren Murphy defeated Roxanne Modafferi, by unanimous decision, in her most recent bout on June 20, 2020.

– Lillya Shakirova defeated Aygul Abduvakhid, by TKO, in her most recent bout on Oct. 5, 2019.

– Murphy averages 3.76 significant strikes landed per minute with a 38% accuracy rate.

– Murphy averages 4.02 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 61% defense rate.

– Murphy averages 1.03 takedowns landed per 15 minutes.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!