Lauren Murphy vs Lillya Shakirova Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254

UFC 254 Flyweight Bout Lauren "Lucky" Murphy (13-4-0, 8 KOs 0 Submissions) vs. Lillya Shakirova (8-1-0, 3 KOs, 1 Submission) Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Fight Time: This will be the second fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST. Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE Stream: ESPN+
Murphy vs Shakirova Odds & Betting Info
All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: – Lauren Murphy (-280) – Lillya Shakirova (+220) Method of Victory: – Murphy by KO/TKO: (+600) – Murphy by Points : (-160) – Murphy by Submission: (+1800) – Shakirova by KO/TKO: (+950) – Shakirova by Points : (+420) – Shakirova by Submission: (+1600)
– Lauren Murphy defeated Roxanne Modafferi, by unanimous decision, in her most recent bout on June 20, 2020. – Lillya Shakirova defeated Aygul Abduvakhid, by TKO, in her most recent bout on Oct. 5, 2019. – Murphy averages 3.76 significant strikes landed per minute with a 38% accuracy rate. – Murphy averages 4.02 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 61% defense rate. – Murphy averages 1.03 takedowns landed per 15 minutes.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.