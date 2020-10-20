Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights UFC 254

Ankalaev vs Cutelaba Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 254 Light Heavyweight Bout

Magomed Ankalaev (13-1-0, 8 KOs 0 Submissions) vs. Ion "The Hulk" Cutelaba (15-5-0, 12 KOs, 2 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Fight Time: This will be the first fight of the main card, which begins at 2 p.m. EST.

Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Stream: ESPN+

Ankalaev vs Cutelaba Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 254 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

– Magomed Ankalaev (-290)

– Ion Cutelaba (+225)

– Draw (+5000)

Method of Victory:

– Ankalaev by KO/TKO: (+100)

– Ankalaev by Points : (+360)

– Ankalaev by Submission: (+950)

– Cutelaba by KO/TKO: (+340)

– Cutelaba by Points : (+1100)

– Cutelaba by Submission: (+2200)

Ankalaev vs Cutelaba Prediction

UFC 254 Ankalaev-Cutelaba prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Magomed Ankalaev

Method of Victory: KO/TKO

Ankalaev vs Cutelaba Betting Trends & Stats

– Magomed Ankalaev defeated Ion Cutelaba, by TKO, in his most recent bout on Feb. 29, 2019.

– Ion Cutelaba lost to Magomed Ankalaev, by TKO, in his most recent bout on Feb. 29, 2019.

– Ankalaev averages 3.46 significant strikes landed per minute with a 56 percent accuracy rate.

– Cutelaba averages 5.29 significant strikes landed per minute with a 39 percent accuracy rate.

– Ankalaev averages 1.24 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 67 percent defense rate.

– Cutelaba averages 3.21 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 48 percent defense rate.

– Ankalaev has an 85% takedown defense rate.

– Cutelaba averages 1.64 takedowns landed per 15 minutes.

