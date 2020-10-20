Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa Odds, Prediction, Fight Info, Stream & Betting Insights for UFC 254

Struve vs Tuivasa Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 254 Preliminary Heavyweight Bout

Stefan "Skyscraper" Struve (33-12-0, 8 KOs, 18 Submissions) vs. Tai "Bam Bam" Tuivasa (10-3-0, 8 KOs, 0 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Fight Time: This will be the last fight of the preliminary card, which begins at 12 p.m. EST.

Venue: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Stream: ESPN2/ESPN+

Struve vs Tuivasa Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 253 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

– Stefan Struve (-122)

– Tai Tuivasa (+100)

– Draw (+5000)

Method of Victory:

– Struve by KO/TKO (+750)

– Struve by Points (+330)

– Struve by Submission (+280)

– Tuivasa by KO/TKO (+190)

– Tuivasa by Points (+550)

– Tuivasa by Submission (+2100)

Struve vs Tuivasa Prediction

UFC 254 Struve-Tuivasa prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Tai Tuivasa

Method of Victory: KO/TKO

Struve vs Tuivasa Betting Trends and Stats

– Stefan Struve lost to Ben Rothwell, by TKO, in his most recent bout on Dec. 7, 2019.

– Tai Tuivasa lost to Sergey Spivak, by technical submission, in his most recent bout on Oct. 5, 2019.

– Struve averages 3.13 significant strikes landed per minute with a 47 percent accuracy rate.

– Tuivasa averages 4.09 significant strikes landed per minute with a 48 percent accuracy rate.

– Struve averages 4.00 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 46 percent defense rate.

– Tuivasa averages 3.54 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 51 percent defense rate.

– Struve has a 50 percent takedown accuracy rate.

– Tuivasa has a 42 percent takedown defense rate.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.