Alabama-Texas A&M Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC, but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen people take note. As division foes these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding a 11-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide then rolled to eight-straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 943 767 All-Time Win Pct. .731 .606 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

Both programs scored shutouts in week one. Alabama beat Utah State 55-0 behind six Bryce Young touchdowns, while Texas A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0.

The Crimson Tide continues their non-conference slate with a trip to Austin to face Texas. That should be a good test for both programs.

The Aggies, meanwhile, will host Appalachian State in a game that should feature lots of offense. Texas A&M’s defense will be put to the test against an App State team that put up 61 points against North Carolina.

Both programs sit inside the top 10, with the Crimson Tide claiming the top spot and the Aggies coming in at No. 6.

Nick Saban and the Tide will look to avenge last season’s loss when they welcome the Aggies on October 8th.