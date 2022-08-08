Best Moments in Minnesota vs. Wisconsin College Football Rivalry
sammyjacobs108@gmail.com
Wisconsin and Minnesota play for one of the coolest trophies in college football, Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Axe trophy was established in 1948 and replaced the Slab of Bacon Trophy (1930-1943), which was “lost” in 1943 and found in a closet in Camp Randall Stadium in 1994 (does it get more Midwest than this?).
The Axe Game is usually the final contest for each team; however, there was a period where it was not. The series started in 1890 and has historically been reasonably even as Wisconsin leads the series 62-61-8.
Here’s a look at the FBS’s most played rivalry:
All-time record: Wisconsin leads 62-61-8
(Minnesota 11-3 for the Slab of Bacon)
(Wisconsin 45-26-3 for the Axe)
Record in the last ten meetings: Wisconsin leads 8-2
A rare 21st-century Minnesota win capped off a massive day for the 24th-ranked Gophers. A game in which Minnesota had to overcome a first-half injury to their starting quarterback Asad Abdul-Khaliq and a career day from Badger quarterback Jim Sorgi who threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The two-headed monster of Marion Barber III and Lawrence Maroney at running back gave the Gophers a chance. They combined for 274 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Minnesota won at the buzzer on a Rhys Lloyd 35-yard field goal.
BIGGEST UPSET: Wisconsin 16, Minnesota 12 (1905)
This was a different time. One in which Minnesota hadn’t given up a point all season and beat high school teams by 70 points (and we think FCS games stink!), and Wisconsin’s heaviest player was a 203-pound tackle.
The Gophers were also one of three national champions in 1904, looking to repeat. Playing at home in front of a reported 22,000 fans should have been a real advantage. On the other side, the Badgers were having quite a season themselves. Their only loss was a 4-0 defeat to the eventual national champion Chicago Maroons.
The Badgers would stun Minnesota 16-12 in their only Western Conference win of the year. The Badgers would finish the season at 8-2 (1-2), while the Gophers notched a 10-1 (2-1) season. That 10-win mark was the program’s last until 2003.
TOP PERFORMER: RB Anthony Davis, Wisconsin
The top performer had to be a Wisconsin running back, right? In a 2003 49-31 win over the Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium, Anthony Davis ran for 301 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.