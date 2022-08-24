Best Moments in the Harvard-Yale Football Rivalry

In this edition of our deep dive into college football rivalries, we are looking at one of the oldest ones in football. Harvard-Yale goes all the way back to 1875, and the two schools have played 137 times.
This rivalry has had many great moments that helped shape what college football has become. Here’s a look at The Game, one of College Football’s under-appreciated rivalries:
All-time record: Yale leads 68-61-8
Record in the past ten meetings: Harvard 7-3
Longest Win Streak: Harvard 9-straight (2007-15)
Current Streak: Harvard – 1
Next Matchup: November 19 at Harvard
BEST GAME: Harvard 29, Yale 29 (1968)
The headline in the Harvard student paper read “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29”. Yes, you read that correctly. However, Harvard did not beat Yale 29-29. It was a tie.
Both teams came in undefeated and untied, and for the first 59 minutes and change, it was a fairly ho-hum game. However, trailing 29-13 with 42 seconds left, Harvard scored 16-straight points to “beat” Yale.
In a shocker to all college football fans in the history of time, officiating and time keeping was a major controversy.
BIGGEST UPSET: Harvard 22, Yale 7 (1978)
Yale came into the game undefeated and untied as well as newly crowned Ivy League champions. On the other hand, Harvard had lost six of its past eight games. In front of a crowd of 72,000 in the Yale Bowl, Harvard pulled off a stunner over their bitter rivals, 22-7.
TOP PERFORMER: QB Alvin Cowan, 2003 Yale
Harvard was led by a familiar name in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw four touchdowns. The Crimson won the game as well, 37-19. There was a bomb threat. It was a crazy game.
Yale lost the game while putting up 555 yards of offense and running 98 plays. Alvin Cowan had a record-setting day as he threw for 438 yards and two touchdowns.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.