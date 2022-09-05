University of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley has held two of the more prestigious head coaching jobs in all of college football in Oklahoma and USC. He has won over five times as many games as he has lost on his way to three conference titles and three College Football Playoff berths.

How Old is Lincoln Riley?

Riley, who turns 39 on September 5th, left the Oklahoma Sooners this past offseason for the Trojans of USC. It was a move that shifted the balance of power in college football.

Riley had spent five seasons as the head coach of the Sooners, leading them to three Big XII titles and three College Football Playoff Berths. He took over for Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops, with an overall record at OU was 55-10.

Riley began his coaching career in 2003 as a 20-year-old student assistant with Texas Tech. He moved up the ladder with the Red Raider moving from student assistant to graduate assistant to wide receiver coach.

After seven seasons in Lubbock, Riley moved to East Carolina to become the offensive coordinator. He was with the Pirates for five seasons before returning to the Big XII as the Oklahoma offensive coordinator in 2015.

Riley is still under 40 years old and is already considered one of the best coaches in the sport. He will bring the glitz and glam back to the USC program that has been missing since Pete Carroll left.