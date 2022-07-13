PAC-12 Mascot Rankings! Puddles, Ralphie, or Traveler, Who's #1?
Pac-12 Mascot Rankings
Hate 'em or love 'em, mascots are an integral part of college athletics. Whether they're causing beef on the sidelines with the opposing mascot, celebrating a touchdown, or agonizing over a crucial turnover, mascots are a part of the sports we love. Power ranking teams is one way of getting through the long offseason, but power ranking mascots is twice the fun. Here are the PAC-12's mascots ranked from best to worst.
#1 Puddles, the Oregon Duck
Naming the Duck is a touchy subject, as Oregon does not officially recognize the nickname "Puddles." That's the moniker he's known for by most of the college football landscape. He's as iconic as any mascot in college football and is hard to miss on any given Saturday.
#2 Ralphie the Buffaloe
As far as live mascots go, it's hard to top Colorado's Ralphie the Buffaloe. He can be seen roaming Folsom Field at speeds up to 25mph. With that speed at such incredible size, Colorado will need to be wary of tampering coaches trying to poach him in the transfer portal!
#3 Stanford Tree
Stanford's Tree is one of the more oddball mascots in the world of college athletics, fitting the school's aesthetic quite well. The bizarre mascot is always on the hunt for controversy, so there's never a dull moment with this one!
#4 Sparky the Sun Devil
It's challenging to get more unique than Arizona State's mascot. Sparky was designed by Disney illustrator Bert Anthony and can be seen stalking the field with his patent pitchfork.
#5 Traveler
The USC Trojans' live mascot is a pure white horse that goes by the name of "Traveler." He's an iconic figure in college football and will be taking his talent to the Big Ten along with its accompanying Trojan Warrior, which makes the Coliseum a sight to see.
#6 Joe Bruin
The UCLA Bruins is one of the most iconic brands in college athletics, and Joe Bruin is a part of that image. The mascot has been around since 1963 and is a classic.
#7 Butch T. Cougar
Washington State's Butch is one of the most underrated mascots around, and I almost felt guilty about not placing him higher on this list. Butch has been around since 1927 and has a lot of history.
#8 Benny Beaver
Like Butch, it hurt putting poor Benny this low on the list. That's a testament to the strength of the mascots in this conference! You don't see many Beaver mascots around the country, making Oregon State's Benny a unique and special figure in the PAC-12. The name "Benny" was officially adopted in 1942.
#9 Wilbur and Wilma T. Wildcat
Arizona's Wilbur and Wilma T. Wildcat are a tandem that pays homage to Arizona's Old West heritage.
#10 Oski the Bear
California Golden Bears fans will be angry that Oski is so low on these rankings. He's been around since 1941, and the school used live bears before he was introduced.
#11 Harry the Husky
Washington's Harry the Husky was first seen in 1995. The school's aesthetics in the city of Seattle have always been eye-catching, and Harry fits in perfectly.
#12 Swoop
The Utah Utes won the PAC-12 Championship in football a year ago, but they come in last in the conference's power rankings. The school has filtered through numerous controversial mascots before landing on Swoop, a red-tailed hawk, in 1996.