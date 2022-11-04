Penn State vs. Michigan: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins
Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.
Penn State vs. Michigan Series History
Despite being two blue bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig its way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.
Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records
Category
Penn State
Michigan
All-Time Wins
915
983
All-Time Win Pct.
.687
.730
Conference Titles
4
43
National Titles
2
11
Michigan and Penn State faced off for the 26th time last Saturday, and the Wolverines dealt the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 41-17. The result makes the Big Ten East a two-team race right now.
Michigan is fresh off a rivalry win over Michigan State in a game with more post-game fireworks than in-game drama. The Wolverines dominated in a 29-7 victory, but the game was marred by an assault on a Michigan player in the tunnel after the game. The Wolverines sit just outside the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings as they travel to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Penn State’s Big Ten East title hopes are dead after a 44-31 loss at home to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite the loss, they still sit at 15th in the CFP Poll and could very well have another 10-win season if they can win out. The Nittany Lions head to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers. The last time these two played in Bloomington, IU won 36-35. Last season, however, Penn State knocked off Indiana 24-0 in Happy Valley.
