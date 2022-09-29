Penn State vs. Michigan: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.

Penn State vs. Michigan Series History

Despite being two of the blue-bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig their way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.

Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records

Category Penn State Michigan All-Time Wins 913 980 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .730 Conference Titles 4 43 National Titles 2 11

The Big Ten East is shaping up to be a three-team race between Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Penn State and Michigan moved to 4-0 on the season in Week 4. The Wolverines edged the Maryland Terrapins at home, while Penn State dispatched Central Michigan. Michigan stayed at number four in the polls, while Penn State is close to cracking the top ten at number 11.

This week both teams will face Big Ten West opponents.

Michigan heads to Iowa for their first road test of the season. Iowa is 3-1, but Michigan has won the last two in the series. However, the game is at Kinnick Stadium, which has been an issue for Big Ten East teams. Penn State stays home to face the reeling Northwestern Wildcats, who have won two of the last three in the series. It’s the Wildcats’ first trip to Happy Valley since 2014.

While this game probably will not crown the winner of the Big Ten East, it will likely be an elimination game for both teams, as a loss likely puts them out of the race without a win against Ohio State.