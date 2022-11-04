Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide doesn’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding a 12-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021. Alabama took this year’s contest and pushed the Tide’s record to 12-3 against the Aggies.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 949 769 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .604 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide got their revenge over Texas A&M in the form of a 24-20 win. However, the win over the Aggies poked holes in the Crimson Tide’s armor. Since this match-up a few weeks ago, Alabama has suffered their first loss against Tennessee, and Texas A&M has fallen to 3-5 after their loss to Ole Miss last week.

Alabama enters Saturday’s game at LSU at number six in the initial College Football Playoff poll, so knocking off the Tigers would boost their resume. Texas A&M’s season is circling the drain, and bowl eligibility is slipping away. After a close loss to Ole Miss, the Aggies host Florida who is also struggling. A&M and Florida have only met five previous times, with the Aggies holding a 3-2 advantage and a two-game win streak in the series.