DailyRoto Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Update

To the DailyRoto Community,

Over the past 24-hours, we have seen unprecedented decisions made by sports leagues around the globe, including the shutdown of March Madness, suspension of the NBA and NHL seasons, and delay of MLB Opening Day. We are still early in the process of understanding the impact of these decisions and it may be weeks or months before games begin again.

While sports are a secondary consideration to the health and safety of your friends and family, we wanted to provide an update on your billing and account status.

If you are on a monthly ELITE, GOLF or annual MLB package, we are in the process of placing future billing on hold. This process will happen over the next week. While ON HOLD, you will still continue to have access to any content based on your current subscription. As a reminder, you always cancel any upcoming subscriptions at any time from your account page.

We will send a communication out before billing is turned back on.

We will continue to provide sports and entertainment content and in the coming weeks, both on DailyRoto and betting content at our parent company SportsGrid, and will keep you updated as things progress.

If you have individual questions, please reach out to help@dailyroto.com or message us in subscriber SLACK.

Thanks,

Team DailyRoto