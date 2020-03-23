Some quick hitters here for the 3-23 FanDuel NBA Simulations contest which includes players available from half the league with an eight game slate.



The value stars:

PG – Reggie Jackson (LAC) – 6x rate = 44 percent, 7x rate = 35 percent

PG – Kris Dunn (CHI) – 6x rate = 41 percent, 7x rate = 24 percent

SG – Terrence Ross (ORL) – 6x rate = 40 percent, 7x rate = 14 percent

SG – Gary Harris (DEN) – 6x rate = 39 percent, 7x rate = 18 percent

SF – Mikal Bridges (PHO) – 6x rate = 39 percent, 7x rate = 31 percent

PF – Christian Wood (DET) – 6x rate = 40 percent, 7x rate = 36 percent

PF – Paul Millsap (DEN) – 6x rate = 41 percent, 7x rate = 21 percent

C – PJ Tucker (HOU) – 6x rate = 41 percent, 7x rate = 28 percent

C – Aron Baynes (PHO) – 6x rate = 36 percent, 7x rate = 24 percent

Tier one – 60 points > 30 percent of the time

SG – James Harden – 60 points = 38 percent, 70 points = 20 percent

SF – Giannis Antetokounmpo – 60 points = 35 percent, 70 points = 14 percent

PG – Luka Doncic – 60 points = 30 percent, 70 points = 6 percent

PG – Kyrie Irving – 60 points = 30 percent, 70 points = 5 percent



Tier Two – 60 points > 10 percent of the time

PG – Russell Westbrook – 60 points = 23 percent, 70 points = 0 percent

PF – Kawhi Leonard – 60 points = 18 percent, 70 points = 0 percent

C – Nikola Jokic – 60 points = 14 percent, 70 points = 5 percent

SG – Bradley Beal – 60 points = 14 percent, 70 points = 0 percent



Once again lineup construction should focus a bit more on Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden as your higher end building block studs. They’re both at thin positions in terms of value and offer immense upside and consistency relative to the other studs on the slate. Kyrie Irving is a sneaky spend with a similar scoring profile in terms of upside to Luka Doncic but comes in $1,000 cheaper. We expect, Kristaps Porzingis will remain highly owned given the big 70 point upside for $7,900 and a thin PF position.



In terms of value, Christian Wood and Reggie Jackson are really elite values. The two have compelling upside clearing 7x in over 35 percent of their games played. Wood is a dominant play given the lack of PF ceiling at the position. Mikal Bridges also looks like one of the better values at a thin SF position for value but one that has decent upside in the mid-tier. Paul George and Johnathan Isaac are two SF options in the mid-tier who have cleared 50 FanDuel points in more than 10 percent of their games played. While PJ Tucker is a solid bet for value, Aron Baynes has a higher upside for $100 more. Baynes has cleared 50 FanDuel points in five percent of games played this year while Tucker has cleared 40 in just two percent.



