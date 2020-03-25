After extending my winning streak to two on Tuesday’s mid-day slate with another sweet five cent cash, my lineups came crashing back to reality last night thanks to 1 whole FanDuel point from Malik Beasley. As is usually the case with a GPP lineup, there were some hits and some misses. Kyrie Irving (62.9) and Reggie Jackson (32.6) were strong plays identified at point guard while spending up for Kawhi Leonard (67) was a slate winning strategy. Unfortunately, the low floors of Mikal Bridges (13.4), Malik Beasley (1), and an absolute floor game from Paul George (8.7) held back many of my lineups.

Wednesday’s slate brings another chance to find the cash line with six games. Let’s take a look at the slate!

The value stars:

PG – Kris Dunn (CHI) – 6x rate = 41 percent, 7x rate = 24 percent

PG – Mike Conley (UTA) – 6x rate = 42 percent, 7x rate = 24 percent

SG – Josh Richardson (PHI) – 6x rate = 42 percent, 7x rate – 15 percent

SG – Malik Monk (CHA) – 6x rate = 36 percent, 7x rate – 22 percent

SG – Malik Beasley (MIN) – 6x rate = 33 percent, 7x rate – 26 percent

SF – DeAndre Hunter (ATL) – 6x rate = 41 percent, 7x rate = 19 percent

SF – Joe Ingles (UTA) – 6x rate = 39 percent, 7x rate = 22 percent

SF – Rudy Gay (SA) – 6x rate = 37 percent, 7x rate = 18 percent

PF – James Johnson (MIN) – 6x rate = 50 percent, 7x rate = 34 percent

PF – Eric Paschall (GS) – 6x rate = 35 percent, 7x rate = 22 percent

PF – Kyle Kuzma (LAL) – 6x rate = 35 percent, 7x rate = 24 percent

C – Jakob Poeltl (SA) – 6x rate = 40 percent, 7x rate = 14 percent

C – Bismack Biyombo (CHA) – 6x rate = 38 percent, 7x rate = 28 percent



Tier one – 60 points > 30 percent of the time

PG – Luka Doncic (DAL) – 60 points = 30 percent, 70 points = 6 percent



Tier Two – 60 points > 10 percent of the time or 70 points > 5 percent of the time

PF – Anthony Davis (LAL – 60 points = 24 percent, 70 points = 13 percent

PG – Trae Young (ATL) – 60 points = 20 percent, 70 points = 5 percent

C – Andre Drummond (CLE) – 60 points = 18 percent, 70 points = 4 percent

SF – LeBron James (LAL) – 60 points = 17 percent, 70 points = 2 percent

C – Joel Embiid (PHI) – 60 points = 14 percent, 70 points = 2 percent

C – Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) – 60 points = 9 percent, 70 points = 6 percent

The slate has a lot of shaky value to it with very low floors associated with some of the highest upside options like James Johnson, Bismack Biyombo, and Malik Beasley all capable of getting 35+ FanDuel points at ~$4,000 or giving you single digits and wrecking a lineup. Players like Kris Dunn, Mike Conley, and DeAndre Hunter will have more stable floors but Conley and Dunn come at a position that warrants strong consideration for a spend up top.

Luka Doncic is the clear top spend on the slate and Trae Young carries a hefty upside as well. Anthony Davis is probably the stud you don’t want to miss out on tonight as he’s cleared 70 points in 13 percent of his games this season and is at a relatively thin position. In addition, spending at the center position makes a ton of sense with more studs available up top alongside a strong upper mid-tier option in Rudy Gobert.

If you’re looking for additional mid-tier upside options, Zach LaVine (CHI) is interesting at SG with five percent of his games over 60 and two percent over 70. It’s basically the same profile as Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) but at a much weaker position overall.

