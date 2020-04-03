League of Legends DraftKings Picks For April 4th (2:00 AM ET Slate)

Here are some LoL (League of Legends) elements that are relevant for us moving forward.

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

League of Legends LCK Vegas Odds

LCK

KT Rolster (-404) vs. APK Prince (+308)

SANDBOX Gaming (-113) vs. Hanwha Life Esports (-107)

DragonX (+196) vs. Gen. G (-245)

Starting Lineups

LCK

The LCK will not provide lineups before lock. They’re more consistent with their lineups but the fact that they don’t provide lineups before lock obviously creates some risk.

Top Plays

KT Rolster (-404) is back to represent the top play in a three game slate. KT Rolster is easily the highest favorite on the board today and their matchup against APK Prince is as good as it gets. On the season, APK Prince has averaged 15.3 deaths per game. To put things into perspective, the next highest on the deaths per game list is Hanwha Life Esports and they’re averaging 12.9 per game. It’s a big difference and one that should benefit KT Rolster in a big way. This feels like a slate where using double support in order to fit another 3 man stack from a team that’s favored isn’t an optimal strategy. However, KT Rolster’s support (TusiN) in the captain spot, the rest of your roster will benefit immensely. TusiN is just $8,400 in the captain spot on DraftKings. Otherwise, using bonO (JNG) in the captain spot or their best player, Aiming (ADC), are viable upside routes in this slate. The challenge with rostering Aiming in the captain spot is simple – you won’t be able to run a 3 man stack with another team that you’ll feel great about in this slate.

Gen. G (-245) is the best team in the LCK. They’ve won 82% of their games this season and are averaging a league high 12.8 kills per game while averaging a league best 5.9 deaths per game. They’re a dominant team. However, they’re facing one of the better teams in the league as well, DragonX. They’ve won over 60% of their games and have posted the third best kill to death ratio (1.30) in the LCK this spring season. While Gen.G are expensive in this slate, you’ll be able to run 3-4 man stacks next to KT Rolster IF you roster one of their more affordable players at captain. That should be the chalkiest route in this slate.

Value Plays

SANDBOX Gaming (-113) and Hanwha Life Esports (-107) are facing each other today in a toss up matchup. All in all, SANDBOX Gaming has played closer to a league average clip (10.7 kills/11.1 deaths per game; 44% win rate) and as a result they should be the favorites in this matchup. Neither team is bottom of the barrel cheap given their odds but they’re affordable enough that they fit alongside the top plays in this slate. Whichever team wins of the two should score well.

The second best team in action today is easily DragonX (+196). Of course, the challenge with this team is their matchup against Gen. G is brutal. Thankfully, DragonX is priced down for both the difficult matchup and their odds. Their most expensive players, Chovy (MID) and Deft (ADC), are priced below $7,000 on DraftKings. If DragonX, the third best team in the LCK, can pull off the upset in this matchup they’re going to score very well relative to their price tags. Otherwise, like any other LCK team, they should underwhelm in a loss.

Video Content

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/582458448



