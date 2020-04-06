League of Legends DraftKings Picks For April 7th (2:00 AM ET Slate)

Here are some LoL (League of Legends) elements that are relevant for us moving forward.

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

League of Legends LPL Vegas Odds

LPL

Dominus Esports (+139) vs. Bilibili Gaming (-170)

eStar (-155) vs. JD Gaming (+127)

LNG Esports (+598) vs. FunPlus Phoenix (-882)

Starting Lineups

LPL

LNG Esports

Flandre – Xx – Maple – Light – Duan

FunPlus Phoenix

Khan – Tian – Doinb – Lwx – Crisp

eStar

Xiobai – Wei – Cryin – Wink – ShiauC

JD Gaming

Zoom – Kanavi – Yagao – LokeN – LvMao

Dominus Esports

Natural – Xiopeng – xiye – GALA – Mark

Bilibili Gaming

ADD – Meteor – FoFo – Jinjiao – XinMo

Top Plays

FunPlus Phoenix (-882) are back to represent the top plays in this condensed slate. They’re easily the highest favorites in this slate and have posted a league leading 1.58 kill to death ratio this spring season. They’ve also won 72% of their games, which is the second best win rate in the LPL. Unlike eStar, their recent performance has been great as well. With all of that said, they’re still priced below eStar in this slate and it’s not going to be difficult to fit 4 man FunPlus Phoenix stacks today. This is particularly the case if you roster their support, Crisp, at captain. Crisp is just $8,700 at captain and his low cost in that spot allows you to roster three additional FunPlus Phoenix players while bringing them back with 3 man eStar stacks. The other cost effective route is to roster Khan (JNG) at captain for $10,200. FunPlus Phoenix should lead the slate in ownership and it’s very deserving.



eStar (-155) carry the priciest players in this slate and come with brutal recent form. eStar has lost the last two games and their last game against RNG was a disaster, losing 0-2. As a result, their entire team posted disaster performances. They’re just a -155 favorite in this slate, too. So why should they be viewed as the second best play after FunPlus Phoenix? Well, recent performance isn’t everything. On the season, eStar has posted the third best win rate (65.5%) and are ranked second in kills per game (17.3). Their team is loaded and have word class players at both MID (Cryin) and ADC (Wink). This matchup against JD Gaming (9.3 deaths per game is the best mark in the league) is a difficult one but my guess is that eStar won’t have a big ownership number in this slate. If you think they return to form tonight you should roster them everywhere.

Value Plays

The best remaining team in this slate is JD Gaming (+127), a slight underdog tonight. JD Gaming has a matchup against eStar, a team that’s been on an ugly funk of late. This team is very clearly an above average team, winning over 60% of their games this spring season and posting a 1.34 kill to death ratio. For this team to post upside performances, they’ll need to pull off the upset win. We view them as strong GPP plays despite the difficult matchup.

The alternative is Bilibili Gaming (-170), an inferior team that’s posted an ugly 0.77 kill to death ratio this season and a win rate below 40%. They’re affordable, though, and their matchup against Dominus Esports is a good one given that the latter has a 30% win rate and is ~ middle of the pack in deaths per game (13.5) this season. Speaking of Dominus Esports (+139), they’re also in play tonight despite being the worst team in this slate. This is a very winnable game for them and over their last three wins, their ADC, Gala, generated 109, 88 and 111 DraftKings points.

Video Content

Stream will be back this Wednesday, April 9th and it will begin at 3:30 PM ET.



