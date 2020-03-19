League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 20th

We’re back for some more LoL action tonight! Before we get to the picks, here are some elements that we over the last few days that are relevant for us moving forward.

There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games.

Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

Top Five

1) Betty ($8,000)

A part of Royal Never Give Up (RNG), Betty plays the ADC role and is by far the highest scorer on his team. RNG is a slate high -588 favorite in their matchup against Vici Gaming, the worst team in this slate. RNG has generated 151 kills through 10 games this season (highest mark of any team in this slate) and Betty is responsible for a good amount of those. Over the last three games (all wins; two of them didn’t go the distance), Betty generated 14, 16 and 22 kills. He’s the deserving top play in this slate.

2) Loken ($7,800)

Loken is another ADC that plays for JD Gaming, a -335 favorite in this slate. In four wins this season, Loken has scored no lower than 80 DraftKings points and has generated 100+ DraftKings points twice. This sort of high floor/ceiling combination that Betty and Loken possess will be difficult to find elsewhere tonight.

3) Kanavi ($7,400)

Another JD Gaming player, Kanavi has averaged ~9 kills and 18 assists over his last 6 games. His Fantasy performances have been in the 80s/90s in wins this season. JD Gaming as a team have generated 140 kills this season, good for the third highest total of any team in this slate. Kanavi’s consistency earns him the third spot on our rankings this evening.

4) LangX ($6,600)

LangX plays the Top position for RNG. Over the last four games, LangX has averaged 17.8 assists and ~104 average creep score. The Top position isn’t loaded in this slate and LangX isn’t a must have, but he’s the top play at his position. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative at the position, Crazy is $5,800 and is part of a Rogue Warriors’ squad that’s a +150 underdog in this slate.

5) Yagao ($7,600)

Yagao plays Mid for JD Gaming – he’s the third player from this team that we’ve mentioned thus far. Their opponent, Edward Gaming, has done a solid job at keeping games competitive. Through 9 games this season, Edward Gaming has an average game time of 33.1 – good for fourth best in this slate. They’re not an overly aggressive team. While it’s not a perfect matchup, JD Gaming are favored to win this one and a competitive environment should help Yagao and co. generate strong scores tonight. The clear alternative at the top is Xiaohu, who plays Mid for RNG. If looking for a cheaper option, Ruby (RW) has an annoying floor but is a fine GPP target.

Starting Lineups

LNG Esports

Flandre – Xx – Maple – Asura – Duan

Rogue Warriors

Crazy – WeiYan – Ruby – ZWuJi – Ley

Edward Gaming

Aodi – JunJia – Scout – Hope – Meiko

JD Gaming

705 – Kanavi – Yagao – LokeN – LvMao

Royal Never Give Up

Langx – XLB – Xiaohu – Betty – Ming

Vici Gaming

Cube – Aix – Forge – iBoy – Maestro