League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 20th (2:00 PM ET Slate)

There’s more LoL action tomorrow afternoon! Before we move on further, here are some elements that we’ve mentioned over the last few days that are relevant for us moving forward. Also, keep in mind that FanDuel added LoL games and they’re available for this slate!

There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games.

Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

League of Legends (LEC) Vegas Odds

SK Gaming +326 vs. Mad Lions (-426)

Misfits Gaming (-310) vs. Schalke 04 (+230)

Fnatic (-516) vs. Excel Esports (+366)

Team Vitality (+451) vs. Origen (-701)

Rogue (+330) vs. G2 Esports (-455)

Starting Lineups

TBD – they should be released tomorrow morning. We’ll post them when they’re released.

Key Notes

Rogue vs. G2 Esports

G2 leads the entire league this season in kills (242) and it’s not particularly close. The next in line team is Fnatic with 203 kills. This is a very aggressive team. They also lead the league in combined kills per minute (0.92). Whether it’s Caps (ADC), Perkz (MID), Mikyx (SUP) Jankos (JNG) or Wunder (TOP), you’ll be in good hands with G2 this afternoon. Most of these players are going to be the most expensive players at their respective positions but given their ability to generate kills in bunches and vegas odds, they should be a highly owned team. Pursue them on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Team Vitality vs. Origen

Origen is a massive -700 favorite this afternoon in their matchup against Team Vitality. Team Vitality has accrued 201 deaths through 14 games this season. 201! That’s the second highest mark in the LEC. This is a fantastic matchup for Origen, a team that’s ranked third in kills (180) in the LEC this season. On DraftKings specifically, you’ll find much softer price tags on Xerxe ($6,800), Upset ($7,800), Nukeduck ($7,000), Destiny ($5,200). Take advantage.

SK Gaming vs. Mad Lions