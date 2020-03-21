League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 21st (5:00 PM ET Slate)

There’s more LoL action tomorrow afternoon! Before we move on further, here are some elements that we’ve mentioned over the last few days that are relevant for us moving forward.

There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS.

Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

League of Legends (LCS) Vegas Odds

Golden Guardians (+230) vs. Team SoloMid (-310)

100 Thieves (+291) vs. Cloud9 (-500)

Evil Geniuses (+121) vs. Team Liquid (-175)

Immortals (+127) vs. FlyQuest (-185)

Team Dignitas (-140) vs. Counter Logic (-103)

Starting Lineups

TBD. We’ve checked all morning/afternoon but lineups haven’t been released yet. It looks like the LCS doesn’t release lineups before the slate begins.

Key Notes

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

This slate is less straight forward as we only have a couple of heavy favorites on tap. Cloud9 is the biggest favorite (-500) this afternoon. They’ve been dominating the LCS in kills (213) this season and there’s an opportunity to use a 2-3 man stack from this team on both sites. Zven, the team’s ADC, leads Cloud9 in scoring with an average of 4.6 kills and 6.3 this season. He’s a strong ADC anchor around the industry though he’ll likely be popular given his team’s projected success today.

Golden Guardians vs. Team SoloMid

TSM is the second ranked team in kills (163) in the LCS this season and they’re going up against the team that leads the league in deaths (Golden Guardians – 177). This is as good of a matchup as it gets for TSM and most of their players are priced behind the Cloud9 players around the industry. As a result, stacking them becomes an easier proposition. On FanDuel specifically, Kobbe, TSM’s ADC, is nearly $1,000 cheaper than the most expensive player at that position. That type of pricing difference is difficult to overlook.

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid