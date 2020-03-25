League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 26th (2:00 AM ET Slate)

Here are some LoL (League of Legends) elements that we’ve mentioned over the last few days that are relevant for us moving forward.

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

Starting Lineups

LPL

Vici Gaming

Cube – Aix – Forge – iBoy – Hang

LGD Gaming

Lies – Peanut – Yuuki – Kramer – Chance

Suning

Biubiu – SofM – Angel – huafeng – SwordArt

Team WE

Morgan – beishang – Teacherma – Jiumeng – Missing

Rogue Warriors

Crazy – Haro – Ruby – ZWuJi – Ley

DMO

Natural – Xiaopeng – xiye – GALA – Mark

LCK

This league won’t provide lineups before lock.

