League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 27th (2:00 AM ET Slate)

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

Starting Lineups

LPL

RNG

Langx – XLB – Xiaohu – Betty – mING

JD Gaming

705 – Kanavi – Yagao – LokeN – LvMao

LNG

Flandre – Xx – Maple – Asura – Duan

eStar

Xiaobai – Wei – Cryin – Wink – ShiauC

FunPlus Phoenix

GimGoon – Tian – Doinb – Lwx – Crisp

Oh My God

Curse – H4cker – icon – Smlz – cold

LCK

This league won’t provide lineups before lock.

Top Plays

eStar (-319) vs. LNG Esports (+239)



eStar is arguably the best team in LPL this season. Through 17 games played, this team has generated a league high 298 kills. They carry the second highest kill to death ratio (1.36) in the league. Their ADC, Wink, has posted an absurd 100+ DraftKings points in four different occasions over the last eight games. One of those performances was a 140 point outing. Their mid, Crying, has posted 100+ DraftKings points in six different occasions over the last eight games as well. They’re facing LNG Esports tonight, an above average team and one that ranks middle of the pack in deaths (197) this season. Given eStar’s dominance, we view this as a spot where they should win and if that’s the case, you can expect big performances across the board.



On the other side of this game, if you believe LNG Esports has a potential shot at winning, stacking them in MME makes some sense. After all, they’re very cheap across the board and won’t have ownership.



FunPlus Phoenix (-731)



FunPlus Phoenix ranks second in the LPL in kills (287) and their MID (doinb) and ADC (Lwx) have similar potential upside as the eStar studs. Their opponent, OMG (Oh My God), has played at a slightly above average level for the season but they’re a much slower team. On the season, OMG has generated 172 kills and accumulated 159 deaths. Still, we’re confident that FunPlus Phoenix will roll in this matchup. The only concern is can they realize their upside in a boring matchup? With the way they’re priced, there’s very little room for error. On the positive side, with eStar in this slate and in a better matchup, it’s possible that FunPlus Phoenix ends up with middling to low ownership.



Royal Never Give Up (+107)



RNG’s most expensive player this evening is Betty, who’s just $6,800 on DraftKings and is the team’s ADC. The recent performance for RNG is atrocious after they lost two consecutive games by the count of 2-0. One of those matchups was against FunPlus Phoenix. The other was against Vici Gaming, a below average team. However, if you take a look at some of their other performances against below average teams in which they won, Betty scored 90+ DraftKings points in all of them and in one of those performances he went off for 122 DraftKings points. Their TOP (LangX) and JNG (XLB) posted performances in the 80s/90s in those games as well. All of this to say that recent performance is only part of the equation and should be taken somewhat with a grain of salt. Their matchup against JD Gaming isn’t great as they’re 12-5 and have been a well above average team, yet Vegas is speaking loudly here. After all, RNG is a very small underdog tonight and relative to those odds they’re incredibly cheap. This is a similar situation to DMO yesterday – poor recent performance, dirt cheap price tags but their matchup was significantly better. Take advantage of the soft pricing here.



Video Content

If you’re interested in watching the stream live, doors open at 3pm ET. Video will be available for playback once stream is done and it will be linked here.