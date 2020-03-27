League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 28th (2:00 AM ET Slate)

Here are some LoL (League of Legends) elements that we’ve mentioned over the last few days that are relevant for us moving forward.

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

Starting Lineups

LPL

Invictus Gaming

TheShy – Rookie – Puff – Southwind

Suning

Biubiu – SofM – Angel – huanfeng – SwordArt

Bilibili Gaming

Kingen – Metero – FoFo – JinJiao – XinMo

Team WE

Morgan – beishang – Teacherma – Jiumeng – Missing

LGD Gaming

Lies – Peanut – Yuuki – Kramer – Killua

Victory Five

Aliez – xiaohan – Mole – y4 – Max

TBD

LCK

This league won’t provide lineups before lock.

Top Plays

Invictus Gaming (-714)



Invictus Gaming has generated 280 kills as a team this spring season, good for third in the LPL. They’re coming off a disaster game against eStar, the top team in the league. We’re not concerned about recent performance, as they should be able to bounce back against Suning tonight. Suning is a slightly above average team despite their 7-7 record. On the season, they’ve only posted 184 deaths. While the matchup doesn’t exactly scream upside, players like Puff (ADC) and Rookie (MID) have 100+ DraftKings upside in winnable games. While we feel great about Invictus Gaming this evening and so does Vegas, their sky high price tags will be a challenge to fit on a slate where the bottom of the barrel options aren’t reliable.



Team WE (-178) vs. Bilibili Gaming (+122)



Team WE is in an upside spot tonight against Bilibili Gaming, a team that’s recorded 232 deaths this season, which is the sixth highest mark in the LPL. Teacherma (MID), Jiumeng (ADC) and beishang (JNG) aren’t underpriced relative to Team WE’s odds but they’re clearly underpriced relative to their skill. Teacherma’s recent performance has been excellent, posting 14 and 19 kills respectively over the last two games, and he’s just $7,400 on DraftKings. Team WE’s mid-tier pricing allows you to stack them comfortably, which ends up being a significant development in this slate.



On the other side, Bilibili Gaming is a below average team but they’re a small underdog tonight. This isn’t a team that will score well in a loss, so you’d need them to win to be viable in this slate. They’re likely the best cheap team available in this slate relative to Vegas odds.



DragonX (-714)



DragonX has posted a league high 327 kills this spring season and they’re a slate high -714 favorite. They’re the top team in the LCK, the more conservative league, but they’re nor priced accurately relative to Vegas odds. Their matchup against Griffin, one of the worst teams in the LCK (7-18 record; 281 deaths), is one of the better ones in the entire slate. You should ignore their disaster game against T1 recently and jam them in tonight. LCK doesn’t give us lineups before lock, so this team will carry a bit more risk. We’re hoping that it results in some type of ownership discount.

Suning

Don’t write them off simply because they’re one of the biggest underdogs in the entire slate. Ultimately, they’re very cheap relative to their skill and they can score well in a loss IF they can compete early. That last point is pivotal for us tonight and a big reason why Suning should be in your tournament pool. The only way to X them out entirely in this slate is if you strongly believe that this is a game where they get blown out. Their ADC and MID players are very talented and should keep them competitive regardless of opponent.



Video Content

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/576832713